EU exit – businesses offered free support

Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services in Telford

International shipping company Global Freight Services in Telford will host the sessions for two weeks between October 12 and October 23 and spaces will be offered on a first come first serve basis.

The aim of the consultation programme is to ensure that businesses across the county are prepared for new trade rules and regulations once the UK Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31.

Global Freight’s managing director Anton Gunter will conduct the export advice surgeries.

He said: “There are only a few months to go before the UK completes its withdrawal from the EU and then businesses trading internationally either across Europe or the rest of the world will have to follow a completely new set of rules.

“The new trading conditions will affect things like customs documentation, licensing and certification, taxes and duties and will mean that businesses have to do things slightly differently to what they’ve been used to.

“There are however certain things which business owners can do now to minimise disruption and the consultation sessions are aimed at directing businesses on what they need to do to prepare.

“They will also provide an opportunity for business owners to ask specific questions on the challenges they are facing, and we also hope to be able to highlight new opportunities for them.

“The world is a big place and with emerging markets in all corners of the globe it’s an exciting time to be involved in international trade.”

The free advice sessions will run at the same time as the Marches Local Enterprise (LEP) hosts its Business Recovery Week (October 12 to 16) – a week-long series of events to support businesses recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.