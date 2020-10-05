Golden opportunity as commuter habits alter

Significant Government interventions have been needed to maintain commuter routes amid the decline in public transport demand, including grant support for bus services and emergency funding for railways.

The CBI has welcomed these measures, but in a new report published today, is now urging the government to review the way it develops public transport.

Richard Butler, CBI West Midlands director, said: “Commuter behaviours have undergone a sea change this year in the West Midlands, and the likelihood is they will never revert to past patterns or previous numbers.

“This has created challenges for operators, but opportunities too for the UK to reassess its transport investment. Commuters of the future will want flexible, reliable and green travel options.

"If the UK is to deliver the world-class infrastructure needed to meet the changing patterns of demand tomorrow, it must embed long-term shifts into its policy making today.”

He said the opportunity was now there to make changes to push on with steps towards a “zero carbon future”.

A report, entitled Connecting Communities by the CBI and KPMG UK, argues there has never been a better time to reshape the UK’s transport.

Its proposals include making longer-term funding allocations for regional infrastructure, to enable strategic planning and improved infrastructure.