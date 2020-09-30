Menu

Advertising

Müller reveals milk price increase for farmers

By James Pugh | Business | Published: | Last Updated:

Dairy giant Müller has confirmed that the milk price it offers to farmers will increase from November.

Müller's factory in Market Drayton

Dairy farmers supplying Müller who meet the conditions for the Müller Direct Premium 2020 will receive a milk price of 27.25p per litre from November 1, a 1p per litre increase.

Müller, which has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford, said the revised milk price reflects recent stability in returns from cream and butter markets.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “It is important to stress that there remains considerable Covid-19 and Brexit related uncertainties ahead which may impact market returns, but we aim to ensure that Müller remains a reliable and progressive partner for the dairy farmers who choose to supply us.”

Business News Farming
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News