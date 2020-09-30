Müller reveals milk price increase for farmers

Dairy farmers supplying Müller who meet the conditions for the Müller Direct Premium 2020 will receive a milk price of 27.25p per litre from November 1, a 1p per litre increase.

Müller, which has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford, said the revised milk price reflects recent stability in returns from cream and butter markets.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “It is important to stress that there remains considerable Covid-19 and Brexit related uncertainties ahead which may impact market returns, but we aim to ensure that Müller remains a reliable and progressive partner for the dairy farmers who choose to supply us.”