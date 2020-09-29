Double award joy for Belvoir Telford

Belvoir Telford claimed the Gold Award for Landlords in the Best Letting Agent 2020 West Midlands region and the Best in County award for Shropshire. Both categories were voted for by landlords.

The ESTAs, which are sponsored by Zoopla, are the biggest awards in the UK property industry. This year, the winners were announced on YouTube by TV personality Phil Spencer in the first ever virtual awards in their 17-year history.

Simon Bell, managing director at Belvoir Telford, said they were thrilled to have had such a successful night at the ceremony.

“We are delighted to have been honoured with two awards at this year’s ESTAs, which recognise Belvoir as a trusted place to let a property in both Shropshire and the wider West Midlands region.

“As the awards are given based on the experience of our customers, it shows that the way we do business – with honesty and integrity – is really rated by our landlord clients.”

The latest awards bring Belvoir Telford’s tally of ESTAs to 17 in just eight years of entering.

The national awards are powered by ESTA’s own customer review platform, which recognises the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole moving experience with an agent. This year’s results were calculated from 45,000 customer reviews.

Location, Location, Location presenter Phil Spencer, who has hosted the awards every year since their inception in 2003, said: “There’s never been a more appropriate time to highlight and celebrate the importance of customer care as agents strive to do the right thing for their clients whilst protecting their businesses and families. The ESTAs are the purest kind of recognition any property firm can receive because it’s real customer review ratings from real clients that decide the winners.”

Simon Brown, founder of the ESTAs, added: “When we started we wanted to create a set of property awards which were completely pure, where winners were selected solely on customer service ratings from actual customers. Seventeen years and over half a million reviews later, the ESTAs is now the customer review platform of choice for property professionals and the most prestigious award an agent, a conveyancer or mortgage broker can win in the property industry.”