Hundreds of affordable houses on the way thanks to £100m investment package

The plans could include up to 850 new properties over the next four years – with 173 to be completed in 2020 – as well as creating 100 apprenticeships.

Wayne Gethings, Wrekin’s Group chief executive, said: “The Government’s message to get building to aid the Covid recovery is something we are getting fully behind.

“Our £100m investment will have a significant impact on the local economy, sustain construction jobs and create up to 100 new apprenticeships, as well as deliver much-needed affordable housing across Shropshire.

“It’s great to be able to announce this package of investment just as Shropshire Council confirm a new chief executive.

“I congratulate Andy Begley on his appointment and look forward to working with him to make a difference to people’s lives across Shropshire.”

The group is already on site delivering a new extra care village in Shifnal, which includes 70 apartments.

And in Shrewsbury, at Lesley Owen Way, 40 Wrekin properties already have people moving in.

Further developments in the pipeline include the Pauls Moss housing and medical care development, in Whitchurch.

The project to deliver a medical centre for the town and surrounding area includes Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, Shropshire Council and NHS England,

In Prees, Wrekin has been selected to deliver a housing development after the parish council and Shropshire Council identified a need for affordable housing.

The development is expected to go to planning soon.