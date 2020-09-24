Muller apprentices start at college

Telford College’s relationship with the Market Drayton-based company goes back many years.

Eight more Muller apprentices have now just begun their training at the college, as part of a five-year plan, which will also include an HNC in engineering.

Three members of the senior leadership team from Muller – maintenance and apprenticeship manager Alan Filmer, head of engineering Stuart Ellison, and operations director Roger Emery met up with new cohort and took part in their induction programme.

Mr Filmer said: “We’re looking forward to develop our already blossoming relationship with the college who source and train all of our apprentices.

“We’ve been working with Telford College for a number of years for our apprenticeship programme – some of our early apprentices are now in pivotal roles within the company.”

The latest batch of Muller apprentices at Telford College include Harvey Plimmer, 20, from Shrewsbury, 18-year-old Clark Wolsgrove from Oswestry, and Brandon Lewis, 16, from Newport.

Harvey is a former Belvidere school student, Clark want to the Marches school, and Brandon has come from Burton Borough school.

Harvey said: “It’s been a fantastic experience for my first day, and it was exciting to meet some of the senior leadership team from Muller.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing the facilities at Telford College and it all bodes well for the future.”

Telford College’s assistant principal for employer engagement, Sue Gomer, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Alan, Stuart and Rob, and strengthen our ongoing relationship with Muller to develop the company’s future workforce.”