Bridgnorth business owner thanks residents after ribbon-cutting ceremony

Based on Moat Street, Tinkable Skin Clinic opened on September 10 with a soft launch event attended by close friends, family and the town mayor, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight.

Owned by David Kelly, the clinic has licensees Rebecca Phillips, Rosie Millington and Rachel Fox helping to deliver treatments.

Mr Kelly said: "Since opening the Tinkable Skin Clinic in Bridgnorth, one of the most frequently asked questions is why Bridgnorth? From a personal point of view, we think that Bridgnorth is just as unique as our clinic.

"I feel that Bridgnorth has a village feel, in that the people are friendly, generous towards each other, and have a sense of community. It’s also one of the prettiest towns around.

"However, visit Bridgnorth on a weekend and you will experience the hustle and bustle of a city, never mind a market town.

Bridgnorth mayor Kirstie Hurst-Knight cuts the ribbon to open the clinic

"Back in 2004 when Tinkable first set up we had the concept of closing the gap between cosmetic surgery and beauty, we did this through a range of non-surgical injectable treatments performed by doctors and nurses.

"As we developed these treatments over the last 16 years, we have discovered that a person’s skin is the canvas on which we apply Botox and dermal filler treatments, as both techniques and injectable products advance this canvas has become evermore important in achieving the best results.

"But in order to make a significant difference to a person’s skin, there needs to be a medical input, so Tinkable Skin Clinic is a platform where skin specialists work with doctors and nurse prescribers to achieve the best possible results."

Typical concerns presented to the clinic include acne, acne scarring, rosacea, red veins, melasma, hyper or hypo pigmentation, dry or oily skin, open pores and general skin health.

Mr Kelly added: "Finally, if we could take the opportunity to thank the local people who came, despite the awkwardness of social distancing, to our opening and showed huge support for our clinic."