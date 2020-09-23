NEC Group review to put hundreds of jobs at risk

The review could lead to a potential restructure of the Birmingham group, which includes the National Exhibition Centre, International Convention Centre, Resorts World Arena, Utilita Arena Birmingham and the Vox Conference Venue.

The live events business has been greatly impacted by Covid-19, with pre-pandemic annual revenues of £160 million falling to almost nothing between mid-March and this month.

The group is a major employer in Birmingham, annually contributing more than £3 billion to the West Midlands economy. Its five venues offer almost 250,000 sq metres of covered space.

It is undertaking an employee consultation process to ensure the longevity of the business, which will result in job losses. This process will start on October 12 after furloughing ends.

With the current social distancing measures, the inability to access the £1.57 billion culture support package and no sector specific extension to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, there is increasing pressure on the group’s finances.

Despite this, the group still assisted the country’s efforts to combat Covid-19, providing the entirety of the NEC rent free to the NHS as a Nightingale hospital facility.

The NEC Group has issued a statement about the review which says: “Our business serves as a great economic driver in the West Midlands but Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on us. In the absence of a sector specific extension to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, difficult decisions need to be made.

"In October we will be formally entering a consultation process with our employees about a proposed restructuring. It is with a heavy heart that as a result of this, we will lose some truly dedicated colleagues and friends that work within the group."

This is indicative of the current uncertainty and challenges facing the events industry, which isn’t expected to recover for several years. Worth £70 billion to the UK economy, the industry was one of the first to cease operations and will be one of the last to recover.

"As the group prepares to enter the recovery phase following the pandemic, it continues to work closely with industry associations and its supply chain, ensuring their collective state of readiness is translated into the resumption of safe live events as soon as possible."

The group employs 800 full and 1200 part-time staff and had furloughed 90 per cent of its workforce.

When the furloughing scheme ends the group will once again be solely responsible for a wage bill that used to average more than £3m a month.

Six halls at the NEC have been converted into Nightingale Hospital Birmingham with a potential 4,000-bed capacity. It has just been put back on high alert as coronavirus cases have surged in the UK and the region.

The NEC Group normally welcomes seven million people to 750 events every year and it had doubled its operating profits in the three years to 2019 to £64 million.

Just this week one of Britain's biggest car shows which attracts about 70,000 visitors to the West Midlands every year, was postponed in the wake of the Government's latest statement on the coronvirus outbreak. The Classic Motor Show was to have taken place at the NEC from November 11to 13.