Lyreco launches wellness hub and service

Refresh & Revive has been created by the Telford-based company to give businesses and employees access to a range of resources and services across three key areas.

These are ergonomically designed products of form, function, and usability, DSE assessments of working environments at home, the office or, on the road, and a host of tools to improve wellbeing, mindfulness, and mental health.

Practical support and guidance is available on the free Refresh & Revive dedicated website.

The tips and advice featured can help workers be better prepared to better perform, whether that be by setting up an office space safely and comfortably, using products to support their posture or by practising some of the mindfulness exercises shared on the site.

Businesses can also find out more about DSE assessments for positive workspaces and productive employees and book appointments for an assessment via the hub. There is a mandatory requirement for employers to undertake DSE assessments when work set-ups change, even when working from home or working remotely, so the site can help with this.

To help celebrate the arrival of Refresh & Revive, Lyreco is hosting an online launch party on September 9.

A panel of experts will share workplace tips and advice, focusing on topics such as ergonomics, HR support and wellbeing. They will be joined by UK’s breathwork coach, Michael McCaffery, who will lead the attempt to set a Guinness World Records title for positivity, giving an online ‘Thumbs Up Together’. The launch party will also include a special live DJ set from music legend Norman Jay MBE.

Claire Smith, marketing director for Lyreco, said: “Lyreco wants to play its part in supporting the businesses we work with, many of whom are facing great challenges. The launch and ongoing development of Refresh & Revive enables us to offer valuable tools and expertise to help employees and ultimately, businesses, perform better.

“We intend to add additional advice and guidance to the hub on a continuous basis, so it remains updated with the latest thinking. We’re looking forward to officially launching this initiative in a really positive way with our launch party and, hope as many people as possible can join us for a couple of hours of great advice and a bit of fun.”