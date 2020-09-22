Shropshire building contractor set to create jobs

The Kickstart Scheme is a £2 billion fund to create hundreds of thousands of high-quality six-month work placements for young people aged 16-24, who are claiming Universal Credit.

The job placements will support the participants to develop the skills and experience they need to find work after completing the scheme.

The Knockin-based firm is working with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and Cambrian Training to offer at least four places to young people in Shropshire and Mid Wales to work with it. It will support them with on-site training and the skills to develop a future career.

Managing director Steven Owen said: “We have always been passionate at Pave Aways about investing in the next generation and bringing on young people. This is a great opportunity for them to get hands-on experience of the construction industry.”