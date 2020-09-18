Shrewsbury firm Tenn Holdings makes acquisition

Established in 1984, National Business Register Group, based in Birmingham, provides data on all 10 million UK businesses, companies, trademarks and brands, and provides business incorporation and registration services.

Tenn Holdings was advised on the deal by Joe Rollins, a solicitor in Thursfields’ corporate team, with employment advice from associate director Lisa Kemp in the employment team.

Mr Rollins said: “National Business Register Group provides an invaluable source of information and support when you are setting up your own business. One of the biggest problems faced by a new business is mistakenly copying someone else’s established name, in the same line of business, whether locally, nationally or internationally.

“It is great to be able to access information, advice and support when contemplating the launch of a new business whether as a company, sole trader or partnership, and where advice on trademarks, brands and domain names is required.

“Tenn Holdings identified National Business Register Group as a business which has clear potential for further growth and we were very pleased to be able to help our client conclude the deal.”

Bevan Edwards, director of Tenn Holdings, said: “Once we had identified the opportunity to acquire National Business Register Group, Joe Rollins, Lisa Kemp and the Thursfields team were invaluable in helping us get the deal across the line.”