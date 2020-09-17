Market Drayton's first Aldi opens for business

The budget supermarket chain has brought its first store to the town.

Standing at 1,315sqm of retail space, the Milton Drive store will be run by store manager Andrew Tomkinson.

The new store at Milton Drive. Photo: Richard Grange / United National Photographers

He said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi, Market Drayton. It was lovely to welcome new customers into store and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for following the social distancing guidelines we have in place to ensure the health and safety of both our customers and colleagues.”

The new store will be open from 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.