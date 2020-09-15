Telford homes development scoops design award

Telford's Nuplace and its development partner Lovell Homes won the award for Best High Volume New Housing Development at the

Local Authority Building Control Regional Building Excellence Awards.

The scheme was also nominated in the Best Social or Affordable New Housing Development category for Coppice Court, in Snedshill.

Recognised

Coppice Court was launched in 2017 and includes 39 two, three and four bedroom homes for private rent including six affordable homes.

Nuplace is Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned private rental company.

More than 800 tenants currently live in Nuplace homes across seven sites in the borough, with a further two sites at locations in Dothill and Snedshill, which are currently being developed by Lovell.

Telford and Wrekin's housing boss Councillor David Wright said: “We are delighted that Nuplace and Lovell have been recognised for their efforts in providing new quality rental homes in the borough.

Advertising

"From the offset, Snedshill has been one of Nuplace’s most popular sites due to it offering such a wide range of homes including affordable properties.

"As a Council it is extremely exciting to be able to offer these brand new quality homes to rent for both residents and also people moving to the borough.”

Lovell Midlands regional managing director Stuart Penn said: “This is great news for both Nuplace, Lovell and our team on site, who have worked hard to deliver a development which everyone can be proud.

"This is a fabulous development and we are honoured that it and our ongoing partnership has been recognised in this way.”