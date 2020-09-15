Tech Telford initiative to showcase borough’s digital excellence

Tech Telford, a collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council and the University of Wolverhampton, will be launched at a virtual event on September 30.

The initiative will share some of the secrets of the borough’s success in establishing itself as a centre for hi-tech companies, while also promoting the expertise and support on offer through the council and its partners to help companies adopt new digital solutions.

Businesses were today urged to sign up for the interactive event at – which will also see the launch of the University of Wolverhampton’s SOLVD project, which supports companies in Telford and Shropshire looking to access emerging technologies.

Tim Luft, Tech Telford ambassador and CEO of virtual reality specialist VRSS, said the launch event would be an unmissable opportunity for all businesses to learn about new technology and digital solutions and the support on offer.

“We all saw during lockdown just how important digital and advanced technology is to all businesses. This launch event will show how the Council and its partners can help businesses learn from the most successful companies in the borough in order to develop and grow.

“We will have some of the region’s leading tech pioneers on hand to discuss and address the current hot topics in the world of technology, whether this is how to take advantage of the latest digital solutions or what future tech is leading the way.”

Councillor David Wright, council cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Telford and Wrekin has a national reputation for the quality of its digital and hi-tech infrastructure and for the innovative, pioneering work many of our businesses are doing.

“We want to build on this excellent foundation and help promote further growth by sharing the borough’s success stories and helping other businesses to benefit and adapt to the changing business world and to highlight all the opportunities available through our Enterprise Telford business support team.”

The University of Wolverhampton’s SOLVD project is sponsoring the event on September 30. It is a two-year programme part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, the project will provide companies across Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire with knowledge and confidence in emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, 5G and Wireless technologies, 3D Printing and Robotics and Cyber Security.

SOLVD will deliver workshops by academic leaders and industry experts focusing on digital applications, giving direct access to cutting-edge research as well as providing companies with advice and support.

Professor Prashant Pillai, cyber expert in the University’s Wolverhampton Cyber Research Institute, said: “Through a ‘Digital Innovation Challenge’, applicants taking part in the programme will have access to expertise and world-class research facilities at the University, providing low risk investment and growth opportunities to improve business performance and productivity.

“Our team of industry-based digital experts will be on hand to help local companies make the most of technology to grow their business and improve their digital capabilities helping them to solve problems and improve their ways of working.”

To register for the Tech Telford launch event go to techtelford.co.uk