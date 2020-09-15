£1 million scheme to boost power supplies in Telford after surge in demand

Work is underway for the Western Power Distrbution project to improve services for 5,000 customers by installing new cables between Ketley Grid Sub Station and Donnington Primary Sub Station.

The utility distributor and partner Network Plus will be laying almost four miles of 33k V cable along roads including Ketley, Hadley and Trench over the next six months.

Western Power team manager for Telford Underground and Plant, Melvyn Holmes, said: “Demand for electricity has increased in Telford from both domestic and commercial customers.

"This work is essential to ensure we continue to provide a high level of service in the future by improving the infrastructure and the security of our network.

“We have consulted with Telford &Wrekin Council to identify the best way to minimise disruption to transport, businesses, local residents and public services while this important work is taking place.

Patience

"The route we have agreed is the least disruptive of the options available to us and I thank residents and businesses in advance for their patience.”

The route runs from Waterloo Road to the Donnington Clock Tower roundabout and includes Pool Meadow, Church Street, Union Street, Castle Street, Trench Road, Wombridge Road, Broadway Avenue, Gordon Road, Woodhouse Crescent, Gibbons Road, Lennock Road, Furnace Lane, Wellington Road, and School Road.

A rolling programme of temporary traffic lights will be necessary while the scheme is in progress.

To reduce disruption further, directional drilling will be used at the Trench Lock Interchange.

Most of the work will take place between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

The company invests about £900m in the network every year.