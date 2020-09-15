Pipekit scores third year with Shrewsbury Town in the Community

The Shrewsbury-based firm says it values the importance of community and sees local partnerships as integral to the business and its workforce.

Martyn Rowlands, MD of Pipekit, said: “Re-signing as a Friend of the Community partner for Shrewsbury Town in the Community was a given for us. It is such a valuable organisation for our community; doing some fantastic and integral work which often goes under the radar.

“At this time, as we recover from the Covid pandemic, the services that Shrewsbury Town in the Community offer will be needed more than ever. So really we saw it as a duty to continue to support the community we both work and live in.”

During the last six months the charity has had to quickly adapt its regular programmes to ensure that through Covid all its participants were looked after.

Various online and digital resources were created and launched such as #Shrewsbury@Home, which allowed anyone to sign up for free and access regular resources and the Shrews Family initiative, which saw over 200 isolation packages delivered to vulnerable or shielding Shrewsbury Town fans.

Jamie Edwards, CEO of Shrewsbury Town in the Community, said: "We are delighted to extend our Friend of the Community partnership with Pipekit for another year. It’s great to have the support of such a community focused business. Pipekit and Martyn’s support extends further than a monetary donation; they are genuine advocates for the work we do across Shropshire.

“Pipekit’s partnership will help support a number of current and upcoming projects that will be assisting those looking to get back into employment, suffering through loneliness and the inevitable catch up required in local schools. Without our Friends of the Community partners we simply couldn't continue to make the impact we do.”

2020 has been a challenging year for Pipekit but having brought all staff back from furlough and recording promising sales over the summer months, Martyn and the team remain optimistic that the road to recovery is attainable.