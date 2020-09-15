New start for seasoned recruiter

Rob Griffiths, who has a decade of experience assisting job seekers and businesses with their recruitment needs, has launched Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd.

Rob, formerly of Red Recruitment, said: “I, like many other people recently, found themselves unemployed.

"However, determined to continue to use my expertise and offer help to those who need it, I very quickly created my own recruitment company having gained so much knowledge & experience from the many years I have worked in the industry. I pride myself on my reputation of providing an ethical, personal and efficient service to the hundreds of people I have worked with and helped over the years and am committed to continue to do so.

“As a REC Corporate member we adhere to a strict code of ethics and candidate compliance is extremely important. Moving with the times and accommodating to what a work-seeker wants and what businesses expect, as environments rapidly change, is vital and it’s great to see so many people embracing the changing landscape.”

Blue Orchid Recruitment Ltd specialises in office and commercial roles. It also provides CV and interview advice and can provide any other recruitment advice & assistance where required.