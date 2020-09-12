Hi-tech plans praised as Telford set to benefit from £25 million scheme

Mr Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, was in town yesterday to see plans drawn up by the Telford Town Deal Board to develop a site close to Telford Central station for new hi-tech industries.

He met with Telford MP Lucy Allan, who showed him plans for the 5.2-acre brownfield site next to the new footbridge linking the station with the town centre.

WATCH: Robert Jenrick visits Telford

David Sidaway, chief executive of Telford & Wrekin Council, and Graham Wynn, chairman of the town deal board, also met with the minister.

Telford is one of 100 towns across the country which has been invited to bid for a slice of a £3.6 billion pot to help drive economic growth.

Mr Jenrick, who grew up in Shifnal, said the scheme formed part of the Government's 'levelling up' agenda, which would focus on areas which had suffered from under-investment in the past.

The town deal board, which includes Ms Allan, Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, and representatives from the council and business communities, has until the end of October to come up with a bid for up to £25 million.

Ms Allan said the board was still inviting charities, private businesses and other organisations to put forward their case for a share of the money. But she stressed that money would only be granted if the organisations could demonstrate how the funds would be used to generate economic growth in the borough.

Mr Jenrick said he was very impressed by the plans he had been shown for the town

"We created the £3.6 billion direct spend to 'level up' the economy in communities which have in the past been under-invested in.

"The £25 million is designed to attract private sector investment into Telford by investing in skills, infrastructure, connectivity and culture.

"I have seen some really exciting plans which will provide the skills key to development of the local economy, be it existing companies or entrepreneurs just starting out."

Mr Jenrick, who grew up in Shifnal, said one of the priorities would be improve the link-up between Telford Central railway station and the town centre. He said the town had an excellent record in supporting enterprise.

"My mum and dad created a business in premises belonging to the old Telford & Wrekin Development Corporation, so I'm well aware of what an enterprising area Telford is."

Mr Jenrick added that the new trade deal with Japan, announced by the Government yesterday, would be particularly beneficial to Telford which had a long-standing relationship with many Japanese industries.

The Station Quarter scheme, next to the £10 million Silver Swallow footbridge linking the station to Telford town centre, would cost in excess of £25 million.

But Ms Allan said the scheme was not about this project alone, and organisations which can put forward schemes that would promote economic growth should get in touch.

She said funding could also be open to organisations in the leisure sector, providing they could make a strong business case.

"The Ironbridge Gorge museums, for example, bring a lot of people into the area, and if they can make a case for how their plans would support growth, they could be included in the plans," she said.

"But it is not about giving money to organisations because they are having a difficult time. It's about helping Telford to grow."