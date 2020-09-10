Home care firm covering Shropshire is creating 20 jobs

CM Bespoke Care, based in Cleobury Mortimer, wants to take on new healthcare assistants across the region before the end of the year.

Sarah Price, founder and director of the firm, said the roles are both full-time and part-time, and are vital to the growth of the business.

“We’re a local business with a team of dedicated staff and a unique nursing-led, client-based approach to caring for and supporting our clients with their individual needs, ensuring they are able to stay in the comfort of their own homes for as long as they wish,” said Sarah.

“Our company is growing quickly and we’re looking for caring and compassionate people to join our fabulous team. Our work is incredibly fulfilling and rewarding and anyone who successfully applies will not only be working side-by-side with other likeminded, caring and committed professionals but with a great company who have an unrivalled reputation in the area.

“We offer enhancements to our staff for working short notice hours and weekends. We pay travel time, mileage, holiday pay and a bonus every month and offer comprehensive training and continued personal and professional development including life coaching skills. We also offer all our staff the option of being part of the NHS Top Up Scheme. Given the economic environment we’re currently in and the amount of people being made redundant we, in comparison, are offering job security and are looking to grow our team and take on more staff.”