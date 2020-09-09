Diners in Shropshire and Mid Wales saved millions with Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Official government figures show that 761 restaurants took part in the scheme, claiming £3,082,000 off food and drink at an average discount of £5.79 a meal.

The promotion gave up to 50 per cent off in participating eateries, with a maximum discount of £10 per person, and ran Monday to Wednesday throughout August.

It was unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as a way of supporting the hospitality industry – which had been effectively closed down during lockdown – and encouraging people to spend money and boost their local economy.

Across Shropshire's five parliamentary constituencies a total of £2.3 million of discount was handed out.

Shrewsbury & Atcham led the way with £785,000 being saved over 131,000 meals at the 141 establishments taking part in the scheme.

North Shropshire saw £494,000 saved across 101,000 meals, while 80,000 Ludlow meals saved diners £466,000.

In Telford and The Wrekin people saved £235,000 and £364,000 respectively. The savings were made on 42,000 meals in Telford and 60,000 in The Wrekin.

Mid Wales diners also made the most of the scheme saving nearly three quarters of a million pounds on eating out.

In Montgomeryshire £250,000 was saved on 43,000 meals, while £488,000 was saved in Brecon & Radnorshire on 77,000 meals.

The figures underline how successful the scheme has been, with diners taking advantage of the discounts, which ended at the end of last month.

It has proved so popular that some restaurants have announced plans to continue a variety of discount schemes, in an effort to keep the customers coming through the doors.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: "Eat Out to Help Out was always about far more than just giving people money off their meals – it was about protecting jobs which are reliant on businesses which have really struggled through coronavirus.

“I have no doubt that there are businesses in South Shropshire today which, without this brilliant scheme, may not have made it through the summer. I hope local people will continue to support them in the months ahead.”