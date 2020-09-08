Firms wanted for small screen stardom

Retail Woman in doorwayKalel Productions is working on a new business series for a major UK broadcaster and wants to hear from independent businesses who are looking for help and investment to make their ventures profitable again in the wake of the pandemic.

Rosie Yabsley, from Kalel, said the series would see a well-known and forward-thinking industry leader invest their money into several businesses and provide their commercial and industry expertise to help grow each company.

"If you are an established SME with a gross turnover of no more than £2 million and would welcome a fresh perspective on your business and cash injection to help grow your company, we want to hear from you.

"We want to hear from company directors who need expertise and investment to get their business moving forward in these challenging times."

Rosie said all types of business would be considered but they must have at least two employees and be actively trading.

Anyone interested can contact rosie.yabsley@kalelproductions.com, business@kalelproductions.com or call 0203 761 4519.