Event to help firms get funding

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire event – B2B Funding to Grow Your Shropshire Business – is being staged from 10am-11.30am on September 24.

It is open to all Shropshire-based SMEs looking to expand and will feature some of the most prominent schemes available to businesses trading primarily with other businesses.

The schemes involved are:

· Business Growth Programme – grant help to support growth and innovation

· Marches Building Investment Grant – to support new builds, physical expansion and reconfiguration

· Marches Small Equipment Grant – to assist with small capital purchases to support growth and productivity

· Manufacturing Growth Programme – business support and grant funding for your manufacturing business

The event will cover the range of grant support available to SMEs, the benefits of applying, eligibility criteria for the programmes, some vital do's and don'ts about making an application and top tips from the experts to improve your chance of success.

It is open to SMEs with fewer than 250 employees, start-up or established businesses trading primarily business to business that are looking for funding to grow their business.

For more information and to register visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/grants-for-growth-tickets-112252875372