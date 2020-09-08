Telford business units make shortlist for awards final

The two new units at Hortonwood West Plot Two have been built opposite each other, with the first containing five units and the second ten units.

They have been nominated for the Local Authority Building Control Awards (LABC).

Both sections which were funded by Telford & Wrekin Council's Growth Fund to provide much needed units for small businesses in the borough are now fully let.

Now the project has been shortlisted in the best commercial project category of the LABC's Building Excellence Awards which will announce the winners on Thursday.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, Councillor David Wright, said: “I am delighted that our start-up development has been shortlisted for the final of the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

“Hortonwood West is proving a hugely successful expansion of the existing Hortonwood industrial estate and has enabled us to lever in significant investment, creating more jobs and providing a substantial boon for Telford’s business economy.”

The steel framed buildings were constructed by Morris Property using Kingspan panels. The site includes a car park, footpaths and landscaping.

The council said major challenges during construction were the weather and work to divert high voltage overhead power cables which was carried out by Western Power Distribution.