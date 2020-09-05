Oswestry market traders join forces to attract customers

The six stall holders, who offer fashion, fragrances and gifts, say sharing their online platforms and skills will encourage new customers into the town’s indoor market.

The collaboration is being launched with a free draw on September 9, for anyone visiting their stall on that day.

The winner will have a hamper of goodies from the six stalls worth £100.

They hope that working with a team will encourage other market holders to also work together.

Taking part are Karen Richards who runs 2Enchanted Gifts by Karen’. Lowri Roberts of Siop Cwlwm, Oswestry’s Welsh shop, Louise Ridgers from The Blue Hanger Clothing Company, with her Bohemian Nights fragrance stall, candle specialist Amanda Hartley of Aromas of Eden and Crafy Creations owner Debbie Horne.

Simone Lloyd

Giving a helping hand to the collaboration is Paul Newman, who runs the ‘Be a better fish Club’. It provides support to local business owners looking to grow or adapt their businesses.

He said “With the help of Three Parishes Big Local, we’ve created a local club that provides on-the-ground business support and coaching to small businesses in the Oswestry area. Working with Oswestry Town Council, we’ve been able to help market traders try different methods of adapting their business under Covid constraints, and help them attract new customers.

“It’s great to see this group of traders collaborating, sharing their knowledge and customer reach, not only to the benefit of their own businesses, but to the benefit of all traders on the Oswestry market’.

“Let’s hope local people support them by popping by their stalls in the Indoor Market on September 9, and maybe winning that fabulous gift hamper.”