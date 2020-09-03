New Co-op to create 15 jobs in Telford

It plans to open the shop in Stafford Street, involving an investment of around £600,000, towards the end of this year, in either late October or November.

The business is opening more than three stores a week nationally to serve new neighbourhoods until December.

The convenience retailer will launch more than 65 stores new and extended stores, with more than 100 further outlets receiving major makeovers as part of a £130 million store investment programme creating up to 1,000 local jobs.

Up to 12 new Co-op franchise stores are set to launch this year, including at Oxford Brookes University and Stirling University – with more university locations planned for 2021.

David Roberts, managing director of Co-op Property, said: “Co-op works to operate at the heart of local life, making a difference in its communities. Multiple factors motivate consumers, with ease, choice and added services chief among them.

"We continually look for new locations, sites which are definitively convenient in their community – closer to our members and customers with proximity shopping a key consumer consideration. Co-operation is a fundamental part of our DNA, and through our partnership approach we are enriching our offer to make convenience truly compelling in our communities.”