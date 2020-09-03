Bridgnorth supermarket changing opening hours during revamp

Up until September 13, Tesco Express in High Street, Bridgnorth, will close at 9pm instead of 11pm.

The store will continue to open at 6am daily but will close from 4pm on Saturday until Monday to update the checkouts and tills.

As part of Tesco’s store refresh programme, the store will have new flooring, shelving, new and additional signage, new range and four new card-only tills.

Carly Smith, store manager, said: “As neighbourhood stores are more paramount than ever in the current Covid-19 climate, Tesco has made the decision to remain open for much of the programme to enable us to provide a service to our local community.

“All construction works are being undertaken throughout the night with a safer environment and separate teams to aid social distancing.

“This will enable us to trade during the day, and keep the Post Office open normal hours.

“Please be patient with us over the coming days. Range will be reduced across ambient grocery (core lines will remain) and items may move place.

“Fresh foods and frozen food will remain in situ. Range will be re-stocked daily in these areas and changes will be minimal.

“Staff will always try to assist wherever possible, and we will maintain as much grocery range as feasibly possible, whilst works on the flooring and fixtures are completed.

“Again we apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.

“We do hope you’ll continue shopping with us and look forward to seeing you in store.

“Thank you for your continued support throughout this pandemic and beyond.”