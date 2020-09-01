Shop near Shrewsbury reopens after rodent infestation

Bayston Hill Food and Booze had to close for two weeks after rodents living in poorly maintained wasteland nearby made their way into the premises.

The shop in Lansdowne Road has been back open since Sunday.

The land where the pest were living belongs to Oakmeadow School, and the shop staff have been working with Shropshire Council, health officers and pest control to make sure the shop is safe for customers to visit.

A statement said: "Following two weeks of closure and working closely with environmental health and pest control, we are now in a position to safely re-open the shop.

"Today, we have been busily moving all our stock back into the shop and we aim to be finished tomorrow ready to open.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support over the past couple of weeks and especially Jim from Pest Control who has worked tirelessly to get us open again safely.

"We look forward to seeing you soon."