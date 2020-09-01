Shifnal welcomes new children’s clothing boutique

Little Buttons Boutique will be launched on Saturday by Leah Ellington, who has long held a desire to follow in her father’s footsteps by launching her own business and building it from a small investment into a successful enterprise.

Initially considering a furniture business, Leah’s focus shifted after her third child when she felt disappointed in the availability of stylish clothing for children, and believed other parents would feel the same.

Having lived in and around Shropshire all her life, she was confident of locating her new venture in Shifnal.

She said: “I love the sense of community in Shifnal and there’s always been such a vibrant atmosphere when I’ve visited with friends and family, whether to visit the myriad of independent shops or going for lunch or dinner.

“I knew once I’d decided to launch Little Buttons that it was this kind of environment I wanted to be based in. The local independent business owners and wider community have all been really welcoming and are excited for something new to join the Shifnal scene.”

While other locations and shop units were considered, from an early stage Leah had her heart set on the shop in The Parade and when it came to market, she instantly knew that it met the vision for her new business.

She said: "The Parade offers such a special and unique shopping experience and the shop I chose offered a blank canvas from which I could make Little Buttons a reality.

“As soon as the decision to move forward was made, it was all systems go! However, with my fourth child making an early appearance, I worked closely with Katrina Sivill to manage the hands-on aspects of the transformation. I am delighted with the results she’s achieved and can’t wait to now launch.”

Leah is already recruiting for a part-time store executive to support her in the day to day running of the business and anticipates increasing this as the business takes off.

Negotiations to secure the lease on the store were handled by Andy Ward in FBC Manby Bowdler’s commercial property team.

Andy Ward, who managed the lease negotiations, said: “Shifnal is an increasingly popular destination for independent retail and hospitality and it’s been a pleasure to see the latest business grow in this dynamic location.

“Leah took this project on at a challenging time; not only was the country in the midst of the Covid lockdown, but being pregnant and then with her son arriving early, she necessarily needed to delegate a lot of responsibility to other trusted partners. However, throughout she’s demonstrated a determination to get Little Buttons off the ground and I don’t doubt that she’ll make this business a success.”

Leah added: “Andy and the team at FBC Manby Bowdler have been incredible from the outset. With my attentions necessarily focused elsewhere once my son was born, I was reassured that they had everything under control and every stage of the process was handled quickly and efficiently.

“Having had them recommended to me, I’d have no hesitation in recommending their services to others in need of similar commercial property support and guidance.”