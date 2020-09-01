School uniform supplier relocates to Telford

Baker & Son was established in Birmingham in 1915, making and selling general clothing across the West Midlands. Four generations of the family have grown the business from one warehouse to four retail outlets, including a shop on the high street in Wellington.

Today, they supply school uniform and sports kit to 11 secondary schools and six primary schools in the Telford and Wrekin area. Continued success for the company meant the next step was a move to a new, dedicated space in Telford. The 2,546 sq ft unit at Morris Property’s new Access442 development will be the heart of creation, packaging and dispatch of their branded clothing.

Matt Baker said: “Access442 is a great location for us, with easy access to our shop in Wellington which provides branded school wear for all of the senior schools and 50 per cent of the primary schools in the local area. I have been extremely impressed by the professionalism of staff from Morris Property; from initial enquiry through to successful completion.”

Liz Lowe, of Morris Property, said: “Baker & Son is the first operator of its kind at Access442, showing the diversity of tenant mix and how the units provide property solutions to a wide range of operators.”

The five-acre site at Hadley Park in Telford was acquired from the Home and Communities Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council. Once complete, it will feature 26 units ranging in size.