Llanfyllin's High Street goes from strength to strength

Llanfyllin is going from strength to strength with new shops opening, and business reporting a rise in people using local stores.

Councillors say that, supported by a local weekly Thursday farmers market, and shops including with a butchers, fruit and veg and health store, chemist, cafés and Spar, there really is no need to go elsewhere.

Llanfyllin mayor Peter Lewis and deputy mayor Jane Carrington hosted the official opening of three new businesses, with Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams and Senedd Member Russell George .

Kim Negri of Vegan Goodies Wales opened her delicatessen/patisserie saying she was delighted to be in Llanfyllin.

Known for her vegan cheeses she had a stall at Oswestry indoor market.

Kim said: “During the lockdown I was contacted by deputy major Jane Carrington, who invited me to take up a stall, in Llanfyllin. Without her support and help I wouldn't have found my new shop, I positive about the future after the amazing support I've had from locals and my new landlord, Ian Parsons, who helped me move in."

The Woofterz shop

Trading out of the old Nat West bank, Julian and Russell Raymond-Sandy have joint business ventures. Julian runs the successful Woofterz Dog Grooming, also deciding to relocate to Llanfyllin. The Old Nat West bank is also home to Wyvern Wax melts and incense products, run by Russ.

The mayor, Councillor Peter Lewis, was pleased to see new businesses open in town.

"It's important to have the variety of products on offer to maintain the customer base in town," he said.

"People have no reason to make the journey to bigger towns and supermarkets, we have it all here, with much less stress.

"Going forward in the pandemic there seems to be no quick ending, so we as a town and a council must evolve to meet the need of our community and to support our town and our businesses. To see Llanfyllin busy every week is brilliant. and shows the hard work and strong community we have here.”

Councillor Jane Carrington, who is also one of the market committee members, said: “Shopping like this is so much more sustainable, breaking our old hording shopping habits of buying heavily packaged and processed foods from supermarkets and supporting our businesses is exactly what it’s about. Its great to see people using and shopping on our high street and enjoying the quality and the variety of local produce we have on offer.”

Craig Williams MP and Russell George MS commended the town for diversifying during unprecedented times, saying Llanfyllin seems to be stepping up to the challenge of developing and adapting to the new normal and that it was testament to its thriving businesses and supportive council.

Councillor Carrington said: "Market day sees throngs of people come to town to wait in line to do their weekly shopping, either at the market or at shops. People are socialising but socially distancing, using the town square as the main hang out area with bubbles created using the café’s outdoor furniture and town council benches. Everyone seemed happy to wait their turn for their products, enjoying teas coffee and food from the local outlets, while serenaded by local buskers.

"It is a stark difference to the queues we see standing outside supermarkets and a much more positive experience. The pandemic will be with us for some time to come and with Llanfyllin as an example of how our new experience of food shopping can be done. L et us hope other towns will soon follow suit."