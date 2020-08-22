Online retailer AO creating 650 jobs in coronavirus sales boom

The company is embarking on a recruitment drive after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated digital sales.

It said the new recruits will help the company to manage the sustained increase in demand seen in recent months.

AO said staff are needed across its business, from supply chain roles to customer service positions, and it is looking to fill vacancies in locations including at Halesfield in Telford, where it recycles waste electrical equipment that has been thrown away by UK households.

Other roles will be created at bases in Manchester, Bolton, Thatcham and Crewe as well as, in some cases, working from home.

The Bolton-based business was founded in 2000 and has grown to employ around 3,000 employees.

Chief executive John Roberts said the company was fit and focused prior to the pandemic but was immediately boosted by consumer habits shifting towards online retailers.

AO witnessed “five years’ change in five weeks”, he said, as high street stores closed their doors in the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We now have the opportunity to make AO a habit that lasts for our new customers,” he said.

“We’re investing to cement the change and prepare for our next phase of growth, which includes creating hundreds of new, high-quality jobs for a diverse range of talented people.

Mr Roberts added: “Every one of the new recruits will be part of our new Value Creation Plan, which rewards exceptional business performance, with every member having the opportunity to earn around one times their salary as a bonus in 2025.”