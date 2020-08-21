Poundland moving to bigger site in Telford Shopping Centre

The Willenhall-based discount retailer is pushing ahead with its transformation by opening three new sites on that day.

Brand new new shops in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, and Banbury, Oxfordshire, will also open their doors.

Each will feature a PEP&CO shop-in-shop offering family fashion and the new PEP&CO Home range, including towels, cushions, throws and ornaments, which was launched this week.

The new openings come just weeks after Poundland announced the biggest transformation programme in its history, including refreshing and refurbishing stores and expanding into new categories.

In Telford, Poundland is building on its roots in the town by moving to a new site with more than 50 per cent of additional space, allowing it to offer an even wider range of items.

The new store, at Sherwood Street in Telford Shopping Centre, replaces the smaller existing store in the centre.

The premises were formerly occupied by Yours Clothing.

It will employ 27 staff, compared to 19 at the existing shop and occupies more than 7,900sq ft of space, up from 5,047sq ft.

Advertising

Poundland retail director Austin Cooke said: “It’s great to be able to open three stores on one day and on a bank holiday weekend too when customers can browse our PEP&CO shop-in-shops.

“We love Telford and are delighted to be a part of the town’s future by moving into a bigger store so we can offer our customers even more choice."

Around 300 stores now have a PEP&CO shop-in-shop offering a range of kidswear and clothes for mum and dad. Prices start at £1, and 95 per cent of the range is under £10.