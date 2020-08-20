AO World UK sales up 58.9pc

The business, which has a major recycling centre at Halesfield, Telford, said trading momentum announced at the time of its preliminary results last month had continued and the significant change in demand for AO's products and services has been maintained.

In Germany sales soared 91.5 per cent to £67.3m.

AO World said it had made investments to strengthen its teams and infrastructure to ensure the business remained resilient and that it maintained high levels of customer service.

Demand for AO's products and services has been sustained since competitor stores started to reopen at the beginning of July.

It said this reaffirmed its belief that this is a structural shift in demand where customers have found a better way to shop the electricals category.