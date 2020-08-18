Reconomy CEO up for business award

Spearheaded by Paul Cox, the Telford-based firm has seen turnover almost triple to £325 million in the last three years – with six companies joining the group since December 2018.

Previous winners of a National Business Award include fitness sensation Joe Wicks, Timpson CEO James Timpson OBE, DPD UK, Hotel Chocolat, dementia newspaper Daily Sparkle and online fast fashion success story Missguided.

Mr Cox said: “Reaching the finals for this award is a very proud moment for me, but more importantly is recognition of the dedication and hard work from everyone in our fantastic team at Reconomy. I’m very proud of the growth and innovation we have delivered these past couple of years, and the great service we continue to provide to our increasing customer base.

“This is an opportunity to show that our journey is not just remarkable for the waste and recycling industry, but also when considered across all business sectors. We look forward to the awards ceremony and celebrating our success with our team and the rest of the UK business community.”

Sarah Austin, awards director, said: “When it comes to business recognition, the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards are the ones to win. They allow any successful organisation to tell their story, from large private and public companies, to thriving entrepreneurial businesses, promising start-ups and established SMEs.

“Winning a Lloyds Bank National Business Award comes with significant business benefits, including increased brand awareness and reputation among customers and partners, valuable insight into best practice and employee recognition and retention.”