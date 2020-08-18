Business leader warns of challenges predicting Shropshire's economy

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said it is difficult to portray what is an accurately happening in a "constantly-evolving situation".

It comes as latest figures shows the region has seen a surprise fall in the number of people out of work despite a big rise nationally.

While 81,000 jobs disappeared from payrolls across the UK last month, the West Midlands – including Shropshire – saw unemployment fall from 143,000 from March to May to 130,000 for the three months to the end of June – 4.4 per cent of the working population and a near record low.

Mrs Thorn said: “We know through our conversations with the business community that this is a hugely challenging time across almost every sector, and no one set of statistics can accurately portray what is a constantly-evolving situation.

“There are certainly some encouraging signs in these latest figures but the full picture of just where the economy is heading is unlikely to be clear for some time yet.

“As a result, the Marches LEP is continuing to work with our local, regional and national partners on projects which we can get up and running very quickly to help the region recover from the impact of coronavirus and build for the future.

“Earlier this month we announced a £14 million investment in a range of shovel-ready projects which could help create 800 new jobs, following on from our £1.56 million support earlier in the summer for those sectors hardest hit by the pandemic and floods in February.

“We are continuing to invest in new skills, training and education so that everyone in our region can fulfil their potential and working to develop a digital, technological and physical infrastructure which is second to none.”