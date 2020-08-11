Vouchers on offer as Shrewsbury Dunelm to reopen on Friday

The new-look shop will open on Friday at 9am with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Martin Wood, town crier and the mayor Phil Gillam.

The first 50 customers will receive a gift voucher.

The store on Sundorne Retail Park will be introducing a coffee shop and will have strict guidelines to ensure social distancing and hygiene practices are maintained.

Dunelm has implemented these guidelines in all its stores, including a limit on the number of people with a controlled flow of customers around the store and enhanced cleaning regime in all areas, as well as the provision of protective equipment and face coverings for all colleagues.

Tracey, the store manager at Dunelm, said: “Here at Shrewsbury’s home of homes we are very excited to be sharing our grand reopening with the wonderful community we have around us.

"I couldn’t be prouder of my team, who have worked relentlessly through the recent challenges to also bring about a dramatic transformation to the store. It must be seen to be believed.”