Starbucks drive-through opens in Shrewsbury

The store next to Shrewsbury Business Park on Thieves Lane opened at 10am yesterday.

To celebrate the opening the store hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the town mayor, Councillor Phil Gillam, and customers were invited to enjoy food and drink samples.

A representative from the Harry Johnson Trust, the store's charity partner, with the mayor of Shrewsbury, Phil Gillam

The store will support The Harry Johnson Trust as its charity partner. The trust offers help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the Oncology Team at The Princess Royal Hospital.

Rob Todorov, Starbucks brand manager at EG Group, said: “We are excited to open our new Starbucks store in Shrewsbury and very much look forward to welcoming local residents to our store.

The new store on Thieves Lane

"The store team is proud to support local charity The Harry Johnson Trust.”

The new store is open from 6am until 8pm from Monday to Friday, 7am to 8pm on Saturday and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.