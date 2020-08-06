Businesses boosted by promotional campaign

Wellington Town Council have announced free advertising for local businesses on their state of the art digital display board in the town’s Market Square.

Within 24 hours of the initiative going live this week, 15 businesses took the offer up, with the first in line being Bath Bombs by JC.

Josh Carter, of the Crown Street shop, thanked the town council for the opportunity.

“We are delighted to take advantage of the council’s generous offer of a free advert in Wellington’s Market Square – this comes at a great time with the re-opening of the town following the tough times during the pandemic. I would urge anyone within the town to take this opportunity up,” he commented.

The town council agreed to offer the free advertising space on the 1.5 metre high digital notice board to help locally-owned businesses promote themselves as they look to bounce back from the recent lockdown.

The opportunity will run for the rest of 2020 and the council have also teamed up with local graphic designer James Baylis to offer a professionally-designed advert to display on the board for free.

Councillor Lee Carter, who has been involved in creating the initiative with the town council, said: “This is just another small gesture to try and help our local independent High Street businesses bounce back stronger.

“Hopefully many local firms will take up the offer and get an advert on the board, which is seen by thousands of people over the course of the year.”

Any business interested in the offer should contact Wellington Town Council by emailingcaroline.farrell@telford.gov.uk or calling 01952 567696.