Shropshire legal firm supports series of socially distanced festivals

Aaron & Partners, based in Shrewsbury, is a headline sponsor for all shows planned at the West Mid Showground, which saw its first car-friendly concert sell out in just a few days in the first major event for the Midlands since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The new drive-in format comes as Shropshire Festival’s usual line up of shows, which last year attracted over 80,000 visitors, could not be held due to government health guidelines.

Now, organisers have launched a series of drive-in events to give the region a boost with a full schedule of entertainment as the lockdown eases.

Having sponsored Shropshire Festivals’ events for the past two years, legal practice Aaron & Partners has committed to supporting the drive-ins to help kick start the return of entertainment in the area, said Stuart Haynes, corporate and commercial partner.

“It’s brilliant to see the shows will go on throughout the summer with a new safe and socially distanced system, and when we knew it was going ahead, we wanted to offer our support to help the region emerge from what has been a tough period,” he said.

“As an organisation, we always seek to play an active role in the communities we live and work in, and at a time when there have been few chances for events and entertainment, this has never been more important.

“The first event was a huge success and we’re really pleased to have helped ensure live entertainment is available for local residents to enjoy safely. We remain committed to supporting Shropshire’s community in as many ways as possible.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: “This year hundreds of events have been forced to cancel due to coronavirus, but thanks to the support of Aaron & Partners and our other corporate supporters I’m pleased to say we've still been able to provide the region with some much-needed nights out!

“By adopting the drive-in system, we’ve been able to provide a range of live music, performances and comedy that has been missed by many of us during lockdown, and sponsorship has been vital in making the shows a socially-distanced success story.”