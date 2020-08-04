Shropshire Homes makes senior appointment

Rob Perrins, who has more than 20 years of housing experience, joins the company’s board of directors, with responsibility for leading an experienced in-house technical team in providing designs, plans, and working drawings to support seven development sites across the county.

Mr Perrins will also spearhead the company’s objective to get various new developments ready so that construction work can begin later this year.

He began his career as a design engineer in private practice designing housing estates for national house builders, he has previous senior level experience at David Wilson Homes, Morris Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

Mr Perrins said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity to be part of the Shropshire Homes team. I am well aware of the company’s reputation for quality homes that are built to the highest standards. I share this vision and look forward to being part of a such an established company. The technical department I’m leading is full of talented professionals and I am sure we’re going to do great work together.”

Richard Shackleton, managing director of Shropshire Homes, added: “Rob joins us at a critical phase in the company’s growth strategy. Building on the foundations laid across the last 40 years, Shropshire Homes is looking to expand its operations in the county and beyond, so Rob’s experience will be invaluable. Rob has already contributed new ideas that will further streamline our operations.

“Rob has taken over from Richard Bowler, who is looking to wind down his involvement in Shropshire Homes after almost 40 years. Richard moves to a part-time, non-executive position, with a focus on ensuring the company maintains its position as the number one premium housebuilder in Shropshire.”

Despite the global pandemic and a challenging few months under lockdown, where all work at sites was paused and sales centres closed, Shropshire Homes is expecting a strong second half to the year following positive signs from potential buyers, as well as progress at current and future developments. It recently opened the sales and marketing suite at its Bratton Grange development, in Bratton, Telford. The site will feature a collection of four and five-bedroom executive houses.

Meanwhile, the launch of its newest site in Preston upon the Weald Moors, near Telford, is anticipated for late summer. This will see the redevelopment of a former farmyard to create 21 new-build bespoke homes, including three, four and five-bedroom houses. Building work is also due to begin at a site in Ludlow later this year to create a collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and houses.