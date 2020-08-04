Jobs Growth Wales support to help businesses bounce back

The programme is designed to help growing businesses across Wales to create sustainable job opportunities for unemployed and job ready young people aged 16-24 years.

New recruits will be paid at least the national minimum wage for a minimum of 25 hours a week and the programme reimburses half of their wage cost for the first six months.

The Welsh Government programme, which is supported by the European Social Fund, provides young, work-ready people with a valuable opportunity to kick start their career and could be a key tool in helping the Welsh economy recover from the pandemic.

To receive support, a business must create a real job and not a six-month work placement or temporary cover and must have traded for more than six months in the private or third sector in Wales.

Cambrian Training said if a JGW recruit has impressed a business enough to earn a full-time job, imagine what he or she could achieve with further training and skills support, such as an apprenticeship.

Because Cambrian Training recognises that recruiting new staff demands time and commitment, employers are supported by the company, as managing agent, allowing them to focus on getting the best out of their new employee from day one.

To make the recruitment process even easier, Cambrian Training lists all vacancies on the JGW section of the Careers Wales website, its own website and promotes them on its social media channels. Work ready young people can then apply online.

Thousands of young people leaving school, college or university across Wales this summer are being advised to check out, online or on social media, the range of job vacancies available at businesses which work with Cambrian Training.

To apply for the job opportunities on Cambrian Training’s website, visit cambriantraining.com/wp/en/jobs/ or search #CambrianJobSearch on social media.

Employers interested in creating a job opportunity must first complete an Expression Of Interest form at businesswales.gov.wales/skillsgateway/jobs-growth-wales-form.

Cambrian Training supports businesses based in Anglesey, Conwy, Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Monmouthshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea, Cardiff and Neath Port Talbot.

The company also delivers apprenticeships in hospitality, including craft cuisine and british institute of innkeepers, food and drink manufacture, butchery, health and social care, children’s early years, equine, financial services, team leading and management, engineering and manufacturing technologies, retail and customer service, sustainable resource management and water engineering.

One business that has benefited from JGW is Confederate Chemicals in Newtown where operations manager John Hextall said: “Confederate Chemicals has had a very positive experience with JGW.

“We had a new job in our laboratory and took on Nia-Faith Williams, a school leaver, who has turned out to be an excellent hire and is contributing to both the chemical and sales teams.

“In addition, we received funding of about £3,000 to help offset the employment costs. I would recommend the programme to any employer looking to create a sustainable new job aimed at someone under 25 years of age.”