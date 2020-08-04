Companies back apprenticeship investment as In-Comm announces 23 new apprentices

In-Comm Training, which operates the Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology (MCMT) academies in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Aldridge, has just released 23 new vacancies for young people and mature workers looking to train in administration, operations or various disciplines of engineering.

Apprenticeships range from toolmaking, lean manufacturing and welding to admin, engineering, warehousing and machinists, with some providing a clear pathway all the way to a degree.

The recruitment drive has been launched after 10 employers from across the region pledged their commitment to developing the next generation of workers, including Cedo, Gotronic and SMB Pressings.

Bekki Phillips, managing director of In-Comm Training, said: “This is very welcome news, what with all the job cuts being announced and Covid-19 causing uncertainty across numerous sectors.

“I think it shows us that Shropshire companies are still prepared to invest in growing their own staff and the value apprentices can bring to businesses. In fact, many of them have been long-term supporters and want to continue to invest in skills despite the pandemic.

“We’re expecting the 23 vacancies to be snapped up quickly and the good news is that all of our academies are back open and Covid-19 secure. This means we can offer the same high-quality practical experience we’re recognised for, as well as virtual lessons on theory, making sure apprentices get the best all-round start to their training.”

In-Comm Training, which is also recruiting for three engineering tutors, has been asking employers in the West Midlands to back its Skills Pledge, which invites them to commit to supporting apprentices, raising the profile of vocational learning and ‘upskilling’ their workforces.

‘Powering the Engine’ campaign will last for over a year and will ensure the business world does not sacrifice the investment and time it has channelled into developing the talent they are going to desperately need to help reignite the economy.

It has been a plea that has been embraced by local firms, with more than 40 taking the pledge and these include Brandauer, Glassworks Hounsell, Epwin and SDE Technology.

Bekki added: “Covid-19 turned the training world upside down, but together we managed to get in place virtual learning platforms, career launchpad webinars and, through Zoom/Teams, keep in touch with existing and potential customers.

“The message we are getting loud and clear is that a skilled workforce that can adapt is crucial to the recovery and we’re here to make sure this happens.”

In-Comm Training has spent more than £7 million on creating three state-of-the-art academies in Aldridge, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury, featuring IT Suites, CNC machining zones, fluid power departments, metrology rooms, over 25 welding bays and a specialist heritage engineering cell.