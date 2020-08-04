Bridgnorth firm restoring rare Aston Martin found in garage after 40 years

The 1971 Aston Martin DBS was recently found just a few miles from Classic Motor Cars' (CMC) headquarters and the firm has now taken on the job of restoring it to its original condition.

The company's managing director Nigel Woodward said: “It just goes to show that you never know what might turn up and be lurking just around the corner.

“The car had been in the same garage from at least 1979 and it could have been even longer.

"It is in remarkable condition with just 61,892 miles on the clock which is believed to be correct.

The 1971 Aston Martin DBS when it was found

“We are carrying out a sympathetic restoration on the car which retains its original Bosch mechanical fuel injection, and its original colours, DuBonnet Rosso with a white gold interior.

“The restoration will include an engine rebuild and the car is the only one I have found from a similar period, where the floor panels are original.

"The whole car is in exceptional condition with original panels and paint which we have simply cleaned and polished."

He said the condition of the car is probably down to the fact that it was in a totally dry environment and had a fair amount of ventilation.

CMC bought the car for a client who wishes to remain anonymous, but said: “ I am delighted that CMC found this car on their doorstep.

"Acquiring an unmolested and complete example of the DBS V8 is very exciting, and once expertly restored by CMC, will be cherished, enjoyed and driven.

“I am looking forward to taking it out on the road for the first time for over 40 years."

Nigel said the car will be brought back to its original condition, with the team attending to any mechanical issues for safety-critical and long-term reliability.

The body and trim work will be restored, retaining as much as possible of the original paint, trim and bodywork.

Nigel added: “V8 DBS's were in production from 1969-72. They were the last car to be produced under the watchful eye of Sir David Brown and came out of the Newport Pagnell Factory.

"This particular car has a manual transmission of which only 120 were ever built and is RHD.

"Notably, the V8's gained 113kg in weight compared to the previous 6-cylinder model, due to its V8 engine, new and improved ZF gearbox, ventilated brake discs and fatter tyres.

“ The car is currently sitting in our detailing bay where it's starting its restoration journey.

"To begin, our detailer Dan Brown has blown the car down with compressed air to get rid of any excess dust, grit, and debris which could scratch the car.

"It has then been sprayed with car shampoo and left to sit for five minutes before been bucket washed.

"The car was so dirty, we repeated this process twice. Dan then vacuumed the car to get rid of moth and mouse infestation.

"Next on the list is biologically cleaning the interior fabrics.”