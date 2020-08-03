Bridgnorth High Street changes: ‘Continental ambience’ or a bit of inconvenience?

The measures introduced in Bridgnorth have been brought in to allow more space for social distancing on High Street when market traders set up their stalls.

The changes, which were in place for the second Saturday running, have seen the market stalls set back from the kerbside, allowing more space for people to walk along the pavement.

Richard and Jak Millar, both 72, who live in the town, said they enjoyed the continental ambience and said the council should consider making the change permanent.

Jak said: “I think it is great. It is more like being in a European town or market.”

Richard added: “It is almost like being abroad, it has more of an atmosphere to the market.”

Ruth, 54, and Ken Baines, 64, were out for their first trip since lockdown was lifted – both sporting Wolverhampton Wanderers face masks.

Ruth had been shielding while she was having treatment for breast cancer, and the couple said the extra space on the street was a definite plus.

She said: “It is good, there is a lot of space and everyone seems to be alert.”

Bridgnorth resident Diane Taylor said she was in favour but was not sure the local businesses would support the change becoming permanent.

Jakand Richard Miller, from Bridgnorth, enjoyed browsing the market stalls

She said: “I think it looks good but I have heard one or two of the shopkeepers saying it is affecting their trade and they are not taking as much money.”

But Jessica Preston, manager of Alley Katz Toy shop, said it had seemed to be a success so far. She said: “Last Saturday we were really busy. To me it makes sense to be like it every week.

“I think the more people that start to know it is for social distancing out there, then the more people will come back and start getting used to going out shopping again.”

Adam Stepien, who runs the rug stall on the market, said he had concerns about customers not being able to pull up in a car to take away bulky items.

He said “I would prefer it back to how it was. I have a lot of people who buy stuff and then pull up in the car and put it in the back. Some people will carry them but some just don’t want to.”

Ludlow-based market trader Andy Siddons, who runs the toy stall, said he also had concerns about people who would not be able to put things in their cars.

He also questioned whether the public would have the same enthusiasm for the initiative when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

"If they want to buy five plants they can pull up, pick it up and go.”

Lisa Urqoviskis, manager of the ladies’ section in Parker Taylor, said she had concerns that by funnelling people down the centre of the street they would be less likely to browse in the shops.

She said: “I generally think it has an effect on the businesses.”