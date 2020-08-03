AO expansion sparks recruitment drive

AO is looking for people across Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire to fill the positions.

The huge recruitment drive has been launched to manage the sustained demand created by customers turning to AO following the Covid-19 lockdown which has led to a shift from high street retail to online.

The new jobs at Weston Road in Crewe include both day and night shift positions for warehouse operatives and a variety of highly skilled roles including forklift, very narrow aisle trucks and counter-balance truck driving.

Expanding its logistics network to further improve its offer to customers is pivotal to AO’s growth strategy, with the new roles playing an important part.

AO, which also has its recycling centre and a depot in Telford, has added more than 225,000 sq ft of warehouse space in the last three months, with another new warehouse in Stafford due to open this month.

It is located on Redhill Business Park and the 115,000sq ft of extra distribution space will mean the business can continue to meet customer demand whilet operating safely. It is AO's first warehouse outside Crewe.

Initially trained staff from Crewe will operate it but as the operation expands there will be fresh recruitment for the new site.

David Ashwell, managing director of AO Logistics, said: “We’ve been quick to adapt to meet increased customer demand and we’re investing in the future, adding more space and hundreds of new, quality jobs for people in Cheshire and Staffordshire. We’re proud to be a growing local employer with a history of creating careers in phenomenal business where the sky is the limit.

“Every one of the new recruits will also be part of AO’s recently announced incentive scheme, the Value Creation Plan. The revolutionary new scheme is the first of its kind in the UK and will give every AO-er the opportunity to earn around one times’ salary linked to the business's success over the next five years.

“We’ve proudly provided a lifeline to customers during Covid and a safe working environment for our people. Now, we’re doubling down on our expertise and infrastructure to make sure that we’re in a great position to cement the changes and keep serving customers brilliantly moving out of lockdown.”

Ben Tesla, operations manager at AO Logistics, joined the business in 2013 as a warehouse operative. Seven years later, Ben now manages a team of more than 400 and runs the night shift in Crewe.

He said: “When I joined AO, I never expected to build a career here but the opportunities I’ve been given have enabled me to learn and grow on the job. I couldn’t recommend AO enough as place to work.”

AO has adapted its ways of working to comply with changing Covid-19 guidance and introduced safety measures to protect employees and drivers in operational roles.

AO.com acquired the two-person delivery company, formerly Expert Logistics, in 2009 and it now offers next day delivery to every UK postcode seven days a week on its range of 12,000 electrical products.