Shropshire boutique and royal fashion designer launch masks with style

Royal fashion designer Claire Mischevani, who has dressed the likes of Princess Beatrice, Sophie Wessex and Zara Tindall, has created two bespoke masks for Opulent Beach Club; a fashion and fitness store that launched at the start of lockdown.

With facemasks becoming mandatory in shops and supermarkets as of last week, and £100 fines for non-compliance, the masks aim to encourage shoppers to stay both safe and stylish when returning to the high street after lockdown.

Primarily fashion pieces, rather than medical-grade PPE, the masks are made with three layers of material, in line with the World Health Organisation’s recommendation.

Available in Opulent Beach Club’s signature baby blue and pink, the limited-edition handmade masks are £26 each and available to purchase on the Opulent Beach Club online store and from its physical boutique in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

Opulent Beach Club and Claire Mischevani Couture launch premium facemasks

Founder of Opulent Beach Club, and its sister company Opulent Travel Lounge, Leighann Morgan, said: "I am so excited that Claire and I have teamed up to create these gorgeous facemasks, at a time when we need to be encouraging everyone to own and wear them as part of their every day lives.

"It’s a whole new world for us but, as we all know, this pandemic has created a “new normal” that means we have to adapt the way we live, work and shop, and these gorgeous masks will hopefully encourage more people back on to the high streets and spending with small businesses."

Commenting on the collaboration, designer Claire Mischevani, added: "I’m so pleased to be able to work with Leighann and Opulent Beach Club on this exclusive collaboration.

"We’re very proud of the masks we have created, in our beautiful couture fabrics and hope to make people feel a little more special even in these difficult times. We’ve tried to make them as accessible as possible and can’t wait to see how customers style them."