IT firm expands to provide free support for local businesses

Having already extended its office working hours to be from 7am until 7pm, with the view of operating 24/7 soon, it decided to take the next step and hire more help.

Its most recent hire, Bethany Mullen, has joined the team as a marketing assistant, to help Bespoke Computing answer the influx of business and IT related queries coming through.

It has also come up with three free resources it will be regularly providing for business owners. These include weekly videos, podcast episodes and relevant webinars.

With so many businesses facing the same struggles of having to adapt to a new way of operating, many local businesses have similar queries that need solving. To provide help and support to everyone, the team at Bespoke Computing decided to answer these queries via these mediums.

The video resource is called #AskChris and is where managing director of Bespoke Computing Ltd, Chris Pallett, answers questions based on a variety of topics. The topics are often decided based on questions submitted by business owners via email or social media.

Some business owners choose to remain anonymous whilst others share and tag the company using #AskChris.

The podcast, 'Ctrl, Alt, Speak' will release weekly episodes, covering business and IT issues, solutions, trends and myths. The podcast will often feature a special guest, each one bringing with them their own unique take on how technology is part of their business, issues they face and aspects they couldn't be without.

The first webinar Bespoke Computing is hosting is 'Getting on the Podium with Your Cyber Security'. The free webinar will detail the importance of implementing cyber security and he best ways to do so. It will take place on July 14 and information can be found on its website.

Mr Pallett said “We are always looking for ways to provide bespoke and simple solutions for businesses. Being able to do so in such an interactive and accessible way has been brilliant. We’ve got that human element we’ve all been missing, whilst being able to navigate business owners through such a difficult time. We are grateful people are reaching out to us and we will always be here to help however we can.”