Telford businesses urged to apply for coronavirus grants before deadline

It comes as the Government has announced that its schemes, which are administered locally by Telford & Wrekin Council, will close in a month, with last payments made by August 28.

The council has requested that any outstanding applications must be made by August 21 to allow time for processing and for any business to submit any additional information required.

Launched in April, the council has to date made payments to 2,457 businesses under the national grant schemes with a value of £29.4m.

A separate local discretionary scheme launched by the council in May worth £1.4m was awarded to 264 businesses. This fund has however, already been fully allocated.

The national schemes target small businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for finance, said; “We have worked hard to ensure the scheme has been as widely promoted as possible while Telford & Wrekin has been one of the quickest in the country at distributing these grant payments to businesses who really need this support, because we realise how vital this is.

“Sadly some businesses have not been eligible due to the criteria set by Government.

“There may still be some borough businesses who’ve yet to apply but are eligible and that’s why it’s important we do one last push before the fund closes and ensure we do all we can to help them get the support that they’re entitled to.”

Any business that has yet to apply can do so online at telford.gov.uk/businessgrants or can speak to the council’s business support team on 01952 383838 (lines open 9am-5pm weekdays).