Teacher designs new outdoor solution for washing hands

Sally Jordan, who lives near Shrewsbury, has created 'Washaway 20' after being concerned about the hand washing facilities capacity in her school.

After creating the product with help from her pupils at Newtown Primary School, Sally is selling it to other schools, clubs and businesses.

Sally said: "Like many teachers in these current times I needed support for extra hand washing facilities.

"The close proximity of my class-based sinks was far from ideal and I wanted my pupils to have clean hands before entering the classroom environment.

"So, my husband and I designed the Washaway 20, which has become my perfect solution; helping to keep everyone safe.

"Over the past six weeks my class have worked with it and helped evaluate it, to a product we are all excited about."

Sally said she made four prototypes of the product and the design is "continuously evolving".

"One of the original prototypes was accompanied by a bin and a pile of paper towels, this evolved to a paper roll holder, paper towel dispenser and a bin in one unit. The pedestal unit is easy to move, for greater flexibility and mobility. The Washaway 20 is so handy for Forest School and outdoor learning activities too," she said.

"We have currently received a few orders from schools and have some current interest from bowling clubs.

"The feedback from those purchased has been positive.

"I appreciate schools/clubs/businesses may not have a huge amount of funds to support the need for extra hand washing so this gives a cheap and effective solution."

Sally added: "The Washaway 20 was named to represent washing away from the sink and also to wash away the germs, the number 20 represents the year it was created.

"The water container holds enough water for 30, 20 second hand washes. I have also developed a wall mounted version for greater permanency."

For more details visit soultionsfromsally.co.uk