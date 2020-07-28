'Something different' to open at Telford shopping centre

The shop, called Something Different, will house independent retailers who through the pandemic have lost opportunities and income due to events being cancelled.

The new venture gives small businesses the chance to showcase their products.

Some of the retailers are regular independents from Telford Centre's monthly events and some will be new businesses selling within the shopping centre for the first time.

The store is a new venture in partnership with Victoria James, which has been working with Telford Centre now for several years, organising its annual wedding exhibition and artisan food events.

Shopping centre bosses say they pride themselves in helping to curate local independent businesses that can bring something different to offer customers.

The range of products on offer in the store will include unusual gifts including enamelled and intricately decorated eggs, handmade pebble art, glass and wooden frames, plaques and cards and a collection of crystals, holistic, healing and spiritual gifts.

Customers can also expect to find ladies Italian leather bags and handmade sterling silver jewellery.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre, said: “We have always welcomed independent retailers at Telford Centre as we know our customers value the point of difference they bring.

"We have been unable to offer the mall space and create the events we would usually have at the centre such as our gift fairs and food events, but we hope that Something Different will provide customers with the variety they would still like to see.”

The new store will open on New Row Mall.

Its opening hours will be 10am-4pm Thursday to Sunday.

Visit telfordcentre.com for more information.